 Gemini Horoscope | January 2024 | Gemini | Hudson Valley | Chronogram Magazine
Gemini Horoscope | January 2024

Gemini Horoscope | January 2024

GEMINI (May 20–June 21)

Your ruling planet, Mercury, stations direct on the first day of the new year, and by the time it enters Capricorn mid-month, you're ready to go deep. Most people think that Gemini is incapable of plumbing the depths, but most people don't know that one of Mercury's chief responsibilities was guiding the dead through the underworld. And thus, this month has you communicating with parts of yourself that need unearthing. This could also look like major transformations in relationships and shifts of power that require discretion. Or, you may simply have some conversations with the dearly departed.

Cory Nakasue

Cory Nakasue is an astrology counselor, writer, and teacher. She counsels clients and teaches modern astrology with a generous nod to traditional practices and wisdom studies. Storytelling is a cornerstone of her work and you can tune in to her weekly radio show/podcast, The Cosmic Dispatch on Radio Kingston and...

