Cancer Horoscope | January 2024

CANCER (June 21–July 22)

The sustainability of your relationships is the topic of the month. Your job is to find a sturdy container that you can soften into. Sure, you already do a great job of defending your most precious parts, but it's time to let someone else be your defender. It may take a few brass-tacks conversations and clearly delineated requests, but any work you do right now to secure your partnerships will pay off later in emotional satisfaction. As a Cancer, your vulnerable parts are your most valuable parts. Appoint the right people to handle them. Who really has your back?