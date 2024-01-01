 Cancer Horoscope | January 2024 | Cancer | Hudson Valley | Chronogram Magazine
Cancer Horoscope | January 2024

Cancer Horoscope | January 2024

CANCER (June 21–July 22)

The sustainability of your relationships is the topic of the month. Your job is to find a sturdy container that you can soften into. Sure, you already do a great job of defending your most precious parts, but it's time to let someone else be your defender. It may take a few brass-tacks conversations and clearly delineated requests, but any work you do right now to secure your partnerships will pay off later in emotional satisfaction. As a Cancer, your vulnerable parts are your most valuable parts. Appoint the right people to handle them. Who really has your back?

Cory Nakasue

Cory Nakasue is an astrology counselor, writer, and teacher. She counsels clients and teaches modern astrology with a generous nod to traditional practices and wisdom studies. Storytelling is a cornerstone of her work and you can tune in to her weekly radio show/podcast, The Cosmic Dispatch on Radio Kingston and...

