Aries Horoscope | January 2024

ARIES (March 20–April 19)

The new year starts with questions about authority. Who do you answer to? Who answers to you? How influential are the expectations of others regarding your ambitions? If there is anything unsatisfactory in your relationship to authority, now is the time to make some changes. There may be valuable information contained in your relationship to parents, bosses, and paradigms expressed through organized religion or formal education that can help you understand your attitudes about authority. Perhaps the biggest question you'll ask is: "Where is authority located?" It's time to fully acknowledge who has the final word about your decisions.