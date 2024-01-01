Pisces Horoscope | January 2024

PISCES (February 20–March 19)

You're very aware of the rules and structures that make communities work, and are usually willing to respect these norms in order to work productively within groups. However, you may be called to disrupt some traditions that don't work for you as an individual anymore. While generally, you prioritize peace in all your dealings, you're no longer able to go along to get along. You may even initiate reform in some of the organizations you belong to. Taking a leadership position or engaging in some form of mentorship (as mentor or mentee) might be on the table. You're maturing as a social creature.