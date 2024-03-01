Aquarius Horoscope | March 2024

AQUARIUS (January 20–February 19)

Is there such a thing as taking fairness too far? What does justice mean to you? Can peace be achieved without a fight? These are the kinds of questions that might be troubling you these days as your overarching philosophies get challenged by new information. You may also notice how your abstract quandaries are being illustrated in your everyday life, inciting you to live your ethics. This sounds quite heavy, but you're simply altering your belief systems by personalizing them. You're seeing the connections between your philosophies and the things you encounter outside your front door.