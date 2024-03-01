Taurus Horoscope | March 2024

TAURUS (April 19–May 20)

Self-care is a term that gets bandied about ad nauseam. It goes far beyond spa days, creature comforts, and even comfort zones. I would argue that self-care extends into the challenging and often uncomfortable work of repairing and refining our relationships. It's about creating support systems that help us take the risks that are necessary to feel alive. Self-care is about maintaining vitality, which is really difficult to do alone. In fact, nothing will sap your energy faster than trying to do it all by yourself. Enjoy the paradox of working with people to support doing your own thing.