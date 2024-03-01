Aries Horoscope | March 2024

ARIES (March 20–April 19)

Happy birthday Aries! It's your time of year; you're starting to feel the blood course through your veins and you can't wait to take action. The cosmos has a challenge for you in the form of a lunar eclipse in your opposite sign of Libra. Complex, nuanced, and intangible webs of emotion might stymie your desire to just get on with the business of being you. You are reminded that you have soft spots, doubts, and vulnerabilities. These things make us human and allow for others to enter our lives. They are also qualities that distinguish your trademark fearlessness from true bravery.