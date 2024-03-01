Capricorn Horoscope | March 2024

CAPRICORN (December 22–January 20)

You may look back at your younger years as a time when you were more willing to take foolish chances. You may pride yourself now on how far you've come from that kind of simple, adrenaline-fueled recklessness. This month you may begin to crave the experience of being less measured, more decisive, and more willing to take a chance on yourself. Your chart suggests that now is the time to invest in your more instinctive nature, as you may have lost your sense of self-trust. Your social skills are formidable, but there's more to you than your ability to keep the peace.