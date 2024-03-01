Virgo Horoscope | March 2024

VIRGO (August 23–September 23)

Dare to think about your most intimate relationships as mysterious treasure chests awaiting your unlocking. I don't mean this in an invasive, extracting, or plundering kind of way. The contents of the people involved are what create the character of any relationship. Sometimes the contents of a person's mind, heart, or even bank account can become stagnant because no one bothered to open these things up and offer a fresh take on how they can be used or valued. Don't be afraid to take the initiative to open someone up in the spirit of giving them (and yourself) new life.