 Gemini Horoscope | March 2024 | Gemini | Hudson Valley | Chronogram Magazine
Chronogram
Rural Intelligence
Upstater
Upstate House
Explore
The River Newsroom
Chronogram Media
Add Your Event

Gemini Horoscope | March 2024

By

click to enlarge Gemini Horoscope | March 2024

GEMINI (May 20–June 21)

Your sign is famous for its flexibility and adaptability, but taken too far, this could result in being stretched too thin. Another possibility could be working yourself into a pretzel to accommodate a multitude of personal desires or the relationship needs of others. This month is asking you to allow yourself to make an impact on those around you. Dare to be unreasonable about your self-expression. Dare to state your priorities. Instead of being buffeted by the winds of change and whims of others, hold fast and teach others how to adapt to you.

Tags

Lorelai Kude

A practicing, professional astrologer for over 30 years, Lorelai Kude can be reached for questions and personal consultaitons via email. Her Kabbalah-flavored website is Astrolojew.com.
Comments (0)
Add a Comment

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Add Your Event
Support Chronogram

published by:

Website
Chronogram
Company
Partner Sites
Copyright ©2024 Chronogram Media. All Rights Reserved.
Powered By Foundation