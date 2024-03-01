Gemini Horoscope | March 2024

GEMINI (May 20–June 21)

Your sign is famous for its flexibility and adaptability, but taken too far, this could result in being stretched too thin. Another possibility could be working yourself into a pretzel to accommodate a multitude of personal desires or the relationship needs of others. This month is asking you to allow yourself to make an impact on those around you. Dare to be unreasonable about your self-expression. Dare to state your priorities. Instead of being buffeted by the winds of change and whims of others, hold fast and teach others how to adapt to you.