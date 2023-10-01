 Aquarius Horoscope | October 2023 | Aquarius | Hudson Valley | Chronogram Magazine
Chronogram
Rural Intelligence
Upstater
Upstate House
Explore
The River Newsroom
Chronogram Media
Add Your Event

Aquarius Horoscope | October 2023

By

AQUARIUS (January 20–February 19)

With so many changes taking place on the homefront within the last few years, you may be wondering when the ground beneath your feet will finally solidify. While no one can guarantee absolute stability and unwavering security, I’m happy to report that by month’s end, a way to find peace amidst the turbulence should avail itself to you. Your best bet for feeling a sense of control this fall is to stop trying to secure your environment and the people around you. Dig deep into your own body and the past for information that will help you reframe your attitudes about safety.


About The Author

Cory Nakasue

Cory Nakasue is an astrology counselor, writer, and teacher. She counsels clients and teaches modern astrology with a generous nod to traditional practices and wisdom studies. Storytelling is a cornerstone of her work and you can tune in to her weekly radio show/podcast, The Cosmic Dispatch on Radio Kingston and...

Horoscopes for October 2023

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Trending

Calendar

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Add Your Event
Support Chronogram

published by:

Website
Chronogram
Company
Partner Sites
Copyright ©2023 Chronogram Media. All Rights Reserved.
Powered By Foundation