Aquarius Horoscope | October 2023

AQUARIUS (January 20–February 19)

With so many changes taking place on the homefront within the last few years, you may be wondering when the ground beneath your feet will finally solidify. While no one can guarantee absolute stability and unwavering security, I’m happy to report that by month’s end, a way to find peace amidst the turbulence should avail itself to you. Your best bet for feeling a sense of control this fall is to stop trying to secure your environment and the people around you. Dig deep into your own body and the past for information that will help you reframe your attitudes about safety.