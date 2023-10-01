 Cancer Horoscope | October 2023 | Cancer | Hudson Valley | Chronogram Magazine
Cancer Horoscope | October 2023

CANCER (June 21–July 22)

A new code of conduct is needed for the whole family. Sometimes an aggressive break with the past can restore balance at home and with your kin. This will take lots of conversation and, possibly, a re-writing of the rules in the form of contracts, vows, or mission statements. There are indications that you may need to reevaluate your requirements for peace, order, and collaboration. How can you organize your most personal spaces and relationships to nourish new values and a growing need for independence? Harmony at home fuels your more extroverted ambitions. Some alone time wouldn't hurt either.

Cory Nakasue

Cory Nakasue is an astrology counselor, writer, and teacher. She counsels clients and teaches modern astrology with a generous nod to traditional practices and wisdom studies. Storytelling is a cornerstone of her work and you can tune in to her weekly radio show/podcast, The Cosmic Dispatch on Radio Kingston and...

