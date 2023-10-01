 Capricorn Horoscope | October 2023 | Capricorn | Hudson Valley | Chronogram Magazine
Chronogram
Rural Intelligence
Upstater
Upstate House
Explore
The River Newsroom
Chronogram Media
Add Your Event

Capricorn Horoscope | October 2023

By

CAPRICORN (December 22–January 20)

It’s lonely at the top, but your chart suggests that there is room for others if you make some adjustments. For instance, once rules have been put in place, can you allow for some flexibility? Part of being a leader or authority figure is knowing how and for whom to bend your own rules. Also, it would be helpful to think less about “your way versus another’s.” Any effort made toward the cocreation of rules that work for this third entity called “us,” could make your career, vocation, or mission more satisfying. Sharing the burden eases the burden. Sharing the joy amplifies it.


About The Author

Cory Nakasue

Cory Nakasue is an astrology counselor, writer, and teacher. She counsels clients and teaches modern astrology with a generous nod to traditional practices and wisdom studies. Storytelling is a cornerstone of her work and you can tune in to her weekly radio show/podcast, The Cosmic Dispatch on Radio Kingston and...

Horoscopes for October 2023

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Trending

Calendar

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Add Your Event
Support Chronogram

published by:

Website
Chronogram
Company
Partner Sites
Copyright ©2023 Chronogram Media. All Rights Reserved.
Powered By Foundation