Capricorn Horoscope | October 2023

CAPRICORN (December 22–January 20)

It’s lonely at the top, but your chart suggests that there is room for others if you make some adjustments. For instance, once rules have been put in place, can you allow for some flexibility? Part of being a leader or authority figure is knowing how and for whom to bend your own rules. Also, it would be helpful to think less about “your way versus another’s.” Any effort made toward the cocreation of rules that work for this third entity called “us,” could make your career, vocation, or mission more satisfying. Sharing the burden eases the burden. Sharing the joy amplifies it.