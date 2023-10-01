Aries Horoscope | October 2023

ARIES (March 20–April 19)

The true test of your independence will be your ability to maintain your connections with others. It's easy to be who you are and do what you want when you're alone, but can you do that while in relationship? This month's eclipse in Libra will test your allegiance to yourself and strengthen your ability to express yourself fully in the face of possible rejection. Why are you so sure other people won't receive you? The biggest lesson you'll learn is that when you do the work of staying in relationships as your authentic self, you're benefiting as an individual.