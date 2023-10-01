Sagittarius Horoscope | October 2023

SAGITTARIUS (November 22–December 22)

Diplomacy is not one of your super powers, and truth be told, it doesn’t really bother you. You are part of the human family, however, and situations arise between you and your communities this month that cause you to reconsider your social values and skills. Is the truth as you see it more valid than the multiple perspectives of your peer group? Why or why not? Could your conflict resolution skills use some refining? You’re being tasked to balance your strong convictions with an understanding that differing views from “the group” may not only be acceptable but very helpful to you personally.