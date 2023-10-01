 Scorpio Horoscope | October 2023 | Scorpio | Hudson Valley | Chronogram Magazine
Chronogram
Rural Intelligence
Upstater
Upstate House
Explore
The River Newsroom
Chronogram Media
Add Your Event

Scorpio Horoscope | October 2023

By

SCORPIO (October 23–November 22)

Your relationships look volcanic right now, for better or worse. They’re facilitating a purging and purifying process. It’s as if others are a giant movie screen and you’re being fed many scenarios that make you feel all kinds of emotions—hysterical laughter from a slapstick comedy or sorrow from a tear-jerker, perhaps. Remember that everything you’re witnessing is all you. You’re not only a witness, you’re the projector. You’ll experience many powerful images this month. They’re meant to make you feel something; recognize it as emanating from you, and then let it exist as a part of you.


About The Author

Cory Nakasue

Cory Nakasue is an astrology counselor, writer, and teacher. She counsels clients and teaches modern astrology with a generous nod to traditional practices and wisdom studies. Storytelling is a cornerstone of her work and you can tune in to her weekly radio show/podcast, The Cosmic Dispatch on Radio Kingston and...

Horoscopes for October 2023

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Trending

Calendar

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Add Your Event
Support Chronogram

published by:

Website
Chronogram
Company
Partner Sites
Copyright ©2023 Chronogram Media. All Rights Reserved.
Powered By Foundation