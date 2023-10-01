Scorpio Horoscope | October 2023

SCORPIO (October 23–November 22)

Your relationships look volcanic right now, for better or worse. They’re facilitating a purging and purifying process. It’s as if others are a giant movie screen and you’re being fed many scenarios that make you feel all kinds of emotions—hysterical laughter from a slapstick comedy or sorrow from a tear-jerker, perhaps. Remember that everything you’re witnessing is all you. You’re not only a witness, you’re the projector. You’ll experience many powerful images this month. They’re meant to make you feel something; recognize it as emanating from you, and then let it exist as a part of you.