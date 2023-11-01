Aries Horoscope | November 2023

ARIES (March 20–April 19)

The beginning of the month looks deliciously intimate. Whatever you're working on (or whoever you're working on) is like putty in your hot little hands. Your powers of control and allure are at their peak. Beware of taking others for granted, though, or taking yourself too seriously. As we head into the outlandish terrain that is Sagittarius, you might just blow your cover or change your mind about something you were "sure" of when new information reveals itself. A little hubris would serve you well. Be mindful that you don't say the quiet part out loud.