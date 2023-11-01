 Taurus Horoscope | November 2023 | Taurus | Hudson Valley | Chronogram Magazine
Taurus Horoscope | November 2023

By

click to enlarge Taurus Horoscope | November 2023

TAURUS (April 19–May 20)

The new moon that takes place in your opposite sign of Scorpio might test your legendary patience. Not only do other people seem unnecessarily opaque and complicated, you can't quite discern how they're so skillfully pushing your buttons. Of course, there's a lesson in all of this annoyance. You're being taught that what you see isn't always what you get—that it is worth your time to learn to speak the language of complex emotion and energetic spirit. You're being invited by those closest to you to add to the box of tools you use for deciding what's real, truthful, and valuable.

About The Author

Cory Nakasue

Cory Nakasue is an astrology counselor, writer, and teacher. She counsels clients and teaches modern astrology with a generous nod to traditional practices and wisdom studies. Storytelling is a cornerstone of her work and you can tune in to her weekly radio show/podcast, The Cosmic Dispatch on Radio Kingston and...

