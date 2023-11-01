 Pisces Horoscope | November 2023 | Pisces | Hudson Valley | Chronogram Magazine
Pisces Horoscope | November 2023

PISCES (February 20–March 19)

If you've felt "at sea" for the past several months, you might be relieved to know that some solidity and definition should increase as the weeks pass. Stability is increasing, and what seemed like a morass of complicated feelings and thoughts over the summer is starting to distill into a discernible worldview. You'll need this firmer grip on your beliefs as those who hold any kind of authority over you might attempt to impose their narratives on you. This is an amazing opportunity to practice holding a firm position about the things that are meaningful to you.

Cory Nakasue

Cory Nakasue is an astrology counselor, writer, and teacher. She counsels clients and teaches modern astrology with a generous nod to traditional practices and wisdom studies. Storytelling is a cornerstone of her work and you can tune in to her weekly radio show/podcast, The Cosmic Dispatch on Radio Kingston and...

