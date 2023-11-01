Scorpio Horoscope | November 2023

SCORPIO (October 23–November 22)

A new Moon in your sign on November 13 sits with Mars in Scorpio. Basically, you're unstoppable. You have the energy, desire, and will to alchemize and transform anything you want. Focus is not a problem for you, but you may get a little drunk on your feelings of potency, which could be the one thing that trips you up. You're not invulnerable. Due to your ability to focus so intently you might not be prepared for the erratic behavior of others. Try to keep an eye out for errant debris, and keep your ego in check.