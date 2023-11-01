Capricorn Horoscope | November 2023

CAPRICORN (December 22–January 20)

The month starts out with a very focused social agenda that comes with some unexpected results. Perhaps you're starting a crowdfunding campaign or gathering support for an art project. Your instincts about who to approach, how to approach, and the perfect time to make a big ask are at their sharpest. As we head deeper into November, there's a gradual blurring of that focus, and life starts feeling a little fuzzy. You're more inclined to retire from your social scene and tend to the interior life of dreams. You're simultaneously winding down and gestating new enthusiasms for the year ahead.