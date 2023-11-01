 Capricorn Horoscope | November 2023 | Capricorn | Hudson Valley | Chronogram Magazine
Chronogram
Rural Intelligence
Upstater
Upstate House
Explore
The River Newsroom
Chronogram Media
Add Your Event

Capricorn Horoscope | November 2023

By

click to enlarge Capricorn Horoscope | November 2023

CAPRICORN (December 22–January 20)

The month starts out with a very focused social agenda that comes with some unexpected results. Perhaps you're starting a crowdfunding campaign or gathering support for an art project. Your instincts about who to approach, how to approach, and the perfect time to make a big ask are at their sharpest. As we head deeper into November, there's a gradual blurring of that focus, and life starts feeling a little fuzzy. You're more inclined to retire from your social scene and tend to the interior life of dreams. You're simultaneously winding down and gestating new enthusiasms for the year ahead.

Tags

About The Author

Cory Nakasue

Cory Nakasue is an astrology counselor, writer, and teacher. She counsels clients and teaches modern astrology with a generous nod to traditional practices and wisdom studies. Storytelling is a cornerstone of her work and you can tune in to her weekly radio show/podcast, The Cosmic Dispatch on Radio Kingston and...

Horoscopes for November 2023

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Trending

Calendar

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Add Your Event
Support Chronogram

published by:

Website
Chronogram
Company
Partner Sites
Copyright ©2023 Chronogram Media. All Rights Reserved.
Powered By Foundation