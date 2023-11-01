Leo Horoscope | November 2023

LEO (July 22–August 23)

You're itching to express yourself in a bold, daring, and commanding way. The problem is, every time you're about to let 'er rip, there's the simultaneous feeling that you're leaving yourself vulnerable. Of course, you could modulate what you share and what you hide, only, with the current astrology that kind of nuance looks unsatisfying. It's almost as if you have a secret wish that someone else would out you, or maybe you "accidentally" reveal yourself by way of Freudian slip. This feels fraught because once your secret is revealed it threatens to change some foundational aspects of your life.