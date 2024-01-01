Astrology for January 2024

The astrology of January 2024 looks like all systems go: By month's end all planets will be in direct motion, Mercury stations direct on January 1, Mars enters its exalted placement in Capricorn on the 4th, and Mercury and Venus enter Capricorn on January 13th and 23rd respectively.



Having all of the inner planets moving forward through the sign of Capricorn is ideal for efficacy, consolidation, and containment. No more ambiguity, false starts, or watching our best-laid plans derail. In Capricorn, things hold their shape, contracts bind, and we're more likely to stick the landing. This is wonderful news if you've been floundering, maybe not-so-great news if life has been feeling too rigid. A consequential new Moon in Capricorn on January 11 adds to the pressure to adhere to the rules, while there's a touch of allowance for more daring behavior.

A monumental shift occurs on January 20. Not only do the Sun and Pluto conjoin at the last degree of Capricorn, they both enter Aquarius on this day as well (welcome Aquarius season). Pluto, planet of death, rebirth, and power, starts a new cycle in relation to the Sun. This represents a moment of purification and strengthening for Pluto.



At the ultimate degree of Capricorn, this would indicate an enhancement of Pluto's ability to destroy whatever structures or systems are on their last legs and start composting the detritus for future projects. Thus, the beginning of Aquarius season will have a palpable sense of finality. Pluto's ingress into Aquarius marks its 20-year tenure in the sign (save for a three-month break in the autumn of 2024). At the full Moon in Leo on the 25, we should get our first clues about this new era; could it be a redistribution of power, king-making, or a reshuffling of the social order?