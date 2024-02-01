 Cancer Horoscope | February 2024 | Cancer | Hudson Valley | Chronogram Magazine
Cancer Horoscope | February 2024

Cancer Horoscope | February 2024

CANCER (June 21–July 22)

Yours is one of the more private and sensitive signs of the zodiac. Cancer values safety and intimacy above most things. The intense planetary activity in Aquarius this month isn't asking you to forsake these things, but it will challenge you to expand your ideas about who you can be intimate with and how to organize meaningful collaboration with others. Trusting people who are not blood relatives or lovers with sensitive material might feel incredibly vulnerable, but you're being encouraged to find ways to share yourself with a broader human family. Opening yourself up to loss creates space for gain.

About The Author

Cory Nakasue

Cory Nakasue is an astrology counselor, writer, and teacher. She counsels clients and teaches modern astrology with a generous nod to traditional practices and wisdom studies.

