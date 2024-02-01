 Taurus Horoscope | February 2024 | Taurus | Hudson Valley | Chronogram Magazine
Chronogram
Rural Intelligence
Upstater
Upstate House
Explore
The River Newsroom
Chronogram Media
Add Your Event

Taurus Horoscope | February 2024

By

click to enlarge Taurus Horoscope | February 2024

TAURUS (April 19–May 20)

As the trajectory of your public life transforms and deepens, you're gaining knowledge about the dark side of power—the power that you wield and that which is wielded upon you. The feelings and instincts that have been suppressed in your body can no longer remain underground. The sleeping giant of your desire and ambition is awakening! To avoid an unconscious eruption, feel, name, and own the powerful urges that are coming up before you act. It looks like all eyes are on you this month. You don't want to accidentally share something you don't intend to.

Tags

About The Author

Cory Nakasue

Cory Nakasue is an astrology counselor, writer, and teacher. She counsels clients and teaches modern astrology with a generous nod to traditional practices and wisdom studies. Storytelling is a cornerstone of her work and you can tune in to her weekly radio show/podcast, The Cosmic Dispatch on Radio Kingston and...

Horoscopes for February 2024

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Trending

Calendar

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Add Your Event
Support Chronogram

published by:

Website
Chronogram
Company
Partner Sites
Copyright ©2024 Chronogram Media. All Rights Reserved.
Powered By Foundation