Taurus Horoscope | February 2024

TAURUS (April 19–May 20)

As the trajectory of your public life transforms and deepens, you're gaining knowledge about the dark side of power—the power that you wield and that which is wielded upon you. The feelings and instincts that have been suppressed in your body can no longer remain underground. The sleeping giant of your desire and ambition is awakening! To avoid an unconscious eruption, feel, name, and own the powerful urges that are coming up before you act. It looks like all eyes are on you this month. You don't want to accidentally share something you don't intend to.