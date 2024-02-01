 Virgo Horoscope | February 2024 | Virgo | Hudson Valley | Chronogram Magazine
Virgo Horoscope | February 2024

VIRGO (August 23–September 23)

It's so important that the ingenuity with which you set up the systems of your life reflect your systems of belief. Too often, what we believe about the world on the grand scale doesn't show up in our day-to-day reality. This simply won't fly now. The dissonance would be unbearable. The good news is that you are at your most philosophically inspired and materially inventive right now. What daily practices of repair, devotion, and care can you implement as an homage to a grander vision of being in the world? Bonus points for originality and the revolutionary.

Cory Nakasue

Cory Nakasue is an astrology counselor, writer, and teacher.

