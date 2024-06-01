 Scorpio Horoscope | June 2024 | Scorpio | Hudson Valley | Chronogram Magazine
Chronogram
Rural Intelligence
Upstater
Upstate House
Explore
The River Newsroom
Chronogram Media
Add Your Event

Scorpio Horoscope | June 2024

By

click to enlarge Scorpio Horoscope | June 2024

SCORPIO (October 23–November 22)

Moving forward into new territories requires that you do a bit of travel back in time. The things you're learning about your past and where you come from may blow your mind and create a sea change in your heart. If you're traveling this month, try to visit extended family or the places your parents lived before you were born. You may decide you want to go even further back, to the places your ancestors are from. Memory serves as a new frontier for you. Listen to music from your culture, and read literature about the people and places you come from.

Tags

Cory Nakasue

Cory Nakasue is an astrology counselor, writer, and teacher. She counsels clients and teaches modern astrology with a generous nod to traditional practices and wisdom studies. Storytelling is a cornerstone of her work and you can tune in to her weekly radio show/podcast, The Cosmic Dispatch on Radio Kingston and...
Comments (0)
Add a Comment

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Add Your Event
Support Chronogram

published by:

Website
Chronogram
Company
Partner Sites
Copyright ©2024 Chronogram Media. All Rights Reserved.
Powered By Foundation