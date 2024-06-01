Scorpio Horoscope | June 2024

SCORPIO (October 23–November 22)

Moving forward into new territories requires that you do a bit of travel back in time. The things you're learning about your past and where you come from may blow your mind and create a sea change in your heart. If you're traveling this month, try to visit extended family or the places your parents lived before you were born. You may decide you want to go even further back, to the places your ancestors are from. Memory serves as a new frontier for you. Listen to music from your culture, and read literature about the people and places you come from.